Activists aiming to stop Line 3 work

Activity in the Palisade area along the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline increased last week, as activists have increased their efforts to try and stop the work on the project.
These activists – who call themselves water protectors – have taken several steps over the last week, climbing into trees, holding vigils and even hosting Minnesota legislators on Sunday for a lengthy discussion and meal.
Videos were posted on YouTube.com of Sunday’s event, and the Giniw Collective has placed several live Facebook feeds and other videos and comments on its page.
“We all have an obligation here,” said an activist in a video posting to the Giniw Collective on Facebook. “This is the minimum we can do.
“It’s absolutely unnatural that we are here, and we have to do this,” the person added.
Enbridge Communications Supervisor Juli Kellner responded to a request for comment Sunday evening, saying that the company respects everyone’s first amendment rights but will not tolerate illegal activity.
“We don’t tolerate illegal activities of any kind, including trespassing, vandalism, or other mischief, and Enbridge will seek to prosecute those individuals to the fullest extent of the law,” Kellner reiterated.
She also stressed that the Line 3 project has met all the safety expectations and successfully navigated legal challenges over six years, and she had hoped that the successful permitting process would alleviate fears.
“It is the best option for protecting the environment and communities while meeting the region’s energy needs,” she said. “This replacement is already complete and in service in Canada and Wisconsin, and is complete in North Dakota, leaving only the segment in Minnesota yet to be done.”
There were also further arrests made this week, as Julia Nerbonne, executive director of Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light was arrested, along with her son, Lucas, 17, for trespassing.
Nerbonne said she and her son were preparing to pray at the site and were approached by officers who told them they were under arrest for trespass.
“There were eight officers for six of us,” Julia Nerbonne said. “They were quite intimidating.”
Also near the work site last week, a pair of activists chained themselves to the rear axle of a truck that was carrying 36-inch steel pipes to the project.
Aitkin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call, and Sheriff Dan Guida said the next day that five custodial arrests and several citations for trespassing, damage to property, assault, drugs, obstructing legal process and riot have been issued since the protests began.
The Dec. 10 incident, he said, involved the activists jumping on a moving truck to disable it.
“We removed the device and arrested the suspects,” Guida said.
Guida added that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is working to establish a “first amendment area” where the construction project can be seen, “and all are welcome to visit that site.”
“Currently, less than 30 individuals have been demonstrating daily,” he said, adding that law enforcement entities have been working together on a joint public safety response.
“As the plans became more formalized on the pipeline, the conversations moved from abstract to concrete with discussions of mutual aid agreements and detailed planning,” Guida stated. “It is our mission to ensure that people’s first amendment rights are respected while providing a safe environment for all.”
However, the activists on site are aiming for more than just expressing their displeasure for the work – and have stated as much. With a lawsuit currently working its way through Minnesota courts in an effort to stop the project, the activists have said in the posted videos that they feel an obligation to stop the work before irreparable damage is done to the environment. Native Americans in the area and around the state have been protesting that the project continues an assault on Native American rights that has been ongoing for centuries.
Winona LaDuke, the executive director and founder of Honor the Earth, issued a statement when the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission refused to issue a stay on the work earlier in the month.
“The PUC’s predictable actions today again demonstrate that the regulatory process in Minnesota is brazenly pro-oil industry,” LaDuke said. “The commission’s denial of the stay is an attempt to stop the appellate court from hearing our claims and the claims of the Department of Commerce that a new pipeline is not needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.