In yet another legal effort to stop the Line 3 Replacement Project by Enbridge, another court case was filed – this time taking the case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
According to a report from the Associated Press, tribal and environmental groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project asked the Minnesota Supreme Court July 14 to overturn a lower court decision affirming the approvals granted by independent regulators that allowed construction to begin last December.
The legal move came as protests continue along the route in northern Minnesota. More than 500 protesters have been arrested or issued citations since construction on the Minnesota leg of the project began in December, but they have failed so far to persuade President Joe Biden’s administration to stop the project.
In Aitkin County, protestors were arrested July 6 after blockading a worksite. The activists were trying to stop the most recent work on the project – drilling under the Mississippi River – when there was an inadvertent return of drilling fluid to the Willow River.
Opponents have been demanding more transparency following that spill, and also filed a separate lawsuit against the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department to end what they termed “harassment.”
The White Earth Band of Ojibwe, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, the Sierra Club and Honor the Earth petitioned the state’s highest court to hear the case after the Minnesota Court of Appeals last month ruled that the Public Utilities Commission correctly granted Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge a certificate of need and route permit.
