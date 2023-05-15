Air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke for northern Minnesota in effect for Tuesday, May 16
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northern Minnesota. The alert takes effect Tuesday, May 16, beginning at 4 a.m. and runs until Tuesday, May 16, at 4 p.m. The affected area includes the northern half of Minnesota, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.

A band of smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving east across Ontario. A strong cold front will dive south overnight and begin pulling this smoke south towards Minnesota. Sinking air behind the front will bring this smoke to the surface. Smoke will cross the Canadian border into northern Minnesota around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Northerly winds will push the smoke as far south as Hinckley and Alexandria by Tuesday afternoon. Air quality should improve across northeast Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Smoke may linger across northwest Minnesota through Tuesday.

