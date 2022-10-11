See your local General Election candidates here!
Or, click the link Aitkin Age Voter's Guide 2022
2022 Election Township Candidates
Terry Betley Aitkin Twp.
Greg Kullhem Aitkin Twp.
Dale Thompson Ball Bluff Twp.
Brad Johnson Ball Bluff Twp.
Jackie Swing Ball Bluff Twp. Treasurer
Michael G. Kruse Balsam Twp.
Kim Risen Balsam Twp.
Therese M. Klosterman Balsam Twp. Treasurer
Gilbert Eigsberg Beaver Twp.
Yvonne Anderson Beaver Twp.
Doug Thoms Beaver Twp.
Linda Thoms Beaver Twp. Treasurer
Steve Frauenshuh Jr .Clark Twp.
Chris Johnson Clark Twp.
Marlys Nelson Clark Twp. Treasurer
Randy R. Souter Cornish Twp
Dan Hannula Cornish Twp.
Patricia A. Souter Cornish Twp.
Charlie Christensen Glen Twp.
Doug Coil Glen Twp.
James Barry Hill Lake Twp.
Craig A. McNeil Hill Lake Twp.
Pauline Elling Hill Lake Twp. Treasurer
Laura Dunphy Idun Twp.
Michael Hall Libby Twp.
Robert Oaks Libby Twp. Treasurer
Elissa Bryan Logan Twp.
Lois Fultz Logan Two. Treasurer
Vern Bishop Macville Twp.
Florian D. Blaszak Macville Twp.
Tom Sanbeck Nordland Twp.
Mathew Nix Nordland Twp.
Harold Harms Seavey Twp.
John D. Grimsbo Verdon Twp.
Kent Lorentzen Verdon Twp.
Kathryn Baldwin Verdon Twp. Treasurer
Paul A. Peterson Wagner Twp.
Donald Roepke Wagner Twp.
Steven G. Hanna Wagner Twp.
Howard Hanson Wagner Twp. Treasurer
Debbie Goble Waukenabo Twp.
Heidi A. Olsesen Waukenabo Twp. Clerk
Douglas Paris Workman Twp.
Michael Jaworski Workman Twp.
Wanda Essen Workman Twp. Clerk
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.