Aitkin City Council members received City Administrator Rose Beverly’s written resignation the last week in July. Beverly will have been in the position for about 13 months when she leaves.
“I was quite surprised to receive Rose’s resignation,” said council member Amanda Lowe. “I had no indication that this might happen.”
There may be some implications for the city’s contract with the recruitment firm that helped it find Beverly, but that has not been clarified yet, Lowe said.
Beverly commented at the Aug. 2 city council meeting that the job had turned out to be “not a good fit” for her, so she would be moving on..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.