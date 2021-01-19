With a detour of Hwy. 210 expected to be coming later this year, Aitkin County Engineer John Welle came before the Aitkin County Board Jan. 5 to discuss speed studies on the detour route.
The board ultimately voted to approve going forward with speed zone studies on County Road 3 and County Road 10, but decreased the study to about a 1.2-mile stretch of Hwy. 3.
A box culvert is being replaced on Hwy. 210 by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and the detour for the 4.5-mile area will be Hwy. 65 and Hwys. 3 and 10 for about 20 days.
Welle said that the while the speed zone study has been planned, moving it up to be completed before traffic is detoured onto those highways would allow the county a chance to improve safety on the road.
Right now, Welle said, there are portions of Hwy. 3 that can potentially be driven faster than the posted speed zones, and there are sections on both highways where speed zones may be necessary.
The speed on the highways is 55 miles an hour, according to Welle.
New county board member Brian Napstad raised concerns about whether or not the county might be stuck with permanent changes that might not be needed after the detour.
“We’ve done a lot to improve it,” Napstad said of one of the roads. “Why not be patient and see where it takes us?”
Welle explained that his main concern remains safety.
“It’s all about safety,” Welle explained. Dropping down to studying a smaller portion on Hwy. 3 was then discussed and agreed to. The detour was also approved. MnDOT will pay the county $8,500 during the detour.
In other action at the meeting:
• Both Napstad (replacing Bill Pratt) and Laurie Westerlund were sworn in as commissioners after winning their elections in November.
• The schedule for 2021 county highway contracts and construction was approved.
• The board approved upgrading to the “enterprise” version of the ESRI GIS software, which helps facilitate timber sales.
