At its meeting Oct. 11, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation about the Snake River Watershed from Deanna Pomije, district manager of the Kanabec County Soil and Water District.
This was a final review of a plan that will be submitted to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Counties within this watershed are Pine, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Aitkin. Other partners in the watershed are the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources and Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
“We have been working on this since 2020,” said Pomije, “and identified quite a few issues to begin with, as well as goals to work toward.”
The watershed receives $318,000 annually for its work, and is now seeking a grant for $636,000.
As well as testing for various elements in the water, the watershed staff works with landowners on conservation practices.
Pomije said one to three new employees for the entire watershed will be needed to execute the plan.
The approval of this final plan will be done at the next meeting of the county board.
new software
Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Ryan asked for $20,000 from Fiscal Recovery Funds to pay for a new online electronic system., Automated Account Payable System. The AP Workflow system would improve efficiency as well as allow the highway department to use it.
“The software sounds like it will do a better job for us,” commented Commissioner Brian Napstad.
“Obviously, there will be bumps in the road but it’s much better than what we’re currently working on,” said Ryan.
The request was approved by the board.
Speaking on behalf of Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator, Ryan said the Aitkin County Economic Development Committee recommended awarding a community grant to the city of Aitkin Tank Trails Project in the amount of $20,000, which the board approved.
The board also approved Ryan’s request to apply for Aitkin County’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund money. The county is eligible to receive$50,000 for fiscal year 2022 and $50,000 for fiscal year 2023.
other business
Requests from Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson were approved. They were: Summer camp stipends for Jake Panozzo for $250 and Julia Kuhns for $750; upon the retirement of Sally Huhta, account technician, the job description was adjusted to include increased duties with it now being posted internally; and increasing the assessment technician position in the assessor’s office from grade 3 to grade 4.
The board agreed to send a letter of support to Gov. Tim Walz, with regard to the Huber Engineered Wood Project. Huber has proposed a more than $440 million project to construct an oriented strandboard manufacturing facility in Cohasset.
committee reports
“We budgeted for a 14% increase in health insurance and it came in at 6%,” Napstad said.
Napstad also attended the meeting of the Northeast Minnesota Area Transportation Partnership. The current split between municipalities and counties is 60/40, he said, with a motion made at the meeting to change it to 23/77.
Also a member of the McGregor Airport Commission, Napstad said the runway cracks have been repaired.
Don Niemi, member of the Lakes & Pines Board, said applications are being accepted for emergency funds for heating with the annual maximum at $1,400.
The program runs from October to the end of May, but Niemi said the funds don’t arrive until mid-November.
Mark Wedel reported on the Aitkin Airport Commission. He said gas sales were up. He added the airport was now being used by Riverwood Healthcare Center. Because of construction, there is no helipad.
The next meeting of the Aitkin County Board is 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the government center.
