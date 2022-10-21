At its meeting Oct. 11, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation about the Snake River Watershed from Deanna Pomije, district manager of the Kanabec County Soil and Water District.

This was a final review of a plan that will be submitted to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Counties within this watershed are Pine, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Aitkin. Other partners in the watershed are the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources and Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

