A grant fund for business development and recreation in Aitkin County is now accepting applications.
The purpose of this grant fund is to leverage county funds, private funds and volunteer efforts to increase small business development activities in Aitkin County, with an emphasis on increasing sustained tourism and recreation activities. Several organizations may submit a single application or organizations may apply individually. Organizations need to commit $100 in good faith to ensure commitment to the grant request. The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners has approved funding to be used to directly impact Aitkin County by executing the Aitkin County Business Development and Recreation Grant.
Grant Guidelines:
Guidelines for application and awarding of Aitkin County Business Development and Recreation Grants are as follows:
• Funding Limits: Minimum of $100 and a maximum of $2,000 per grant application. The Economic Development Committee may recommend to the board of commissioners to increase or decrease the amount awarded at its discretion. The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners grants the final approval for funding.
• Matching Funds: The grant program is intended to leverage locally funded promotions and not replace that funding. Consideration will be given to the amount and quality of matching funds/in-kind contributions when grant applications are evaluated by the committee and county board.
• Countywide Distribution: The intent of this program is to provide assistance throughout Aitkin County. Consideration shall be given to amounts awarded and number of grants approved per year for any particular region of the county to ensure that an equitable level of funding is available throughout the county.
Grant funds shall not be used to pay the salaries of part- or full-time staff associated with a particular event/business development activity or organization associated with an event/business development activity. Funds shall not be used for any type of prizes or other material items that may be offered, awarded, sold or given away. Funds are not intended to be an annual budget supplement. Funds are intended for incremental business development and recreation.
Grant funds may not be used to reimburse expenses occurring prior to grant approval by Aitkin County.
Eligible Project Examples:
• Sustainable marketing and advertising materials including but not limited to permanent signage materials, etc.
• Menu signs (interior)
• Technology or training programs
• Any other activities to develop your business
Eligible Event
Examples:
• Annual events promoting tourism and recreation
• Events must provide incremental tourism growth
• Grant funds shall be used to market business development activities that create sustainable tourism or recreation growth or activities/businesses that will enhance the Aitkin County economy.
Eligible
organizations:
• Businesses located in Aitkin County.
• Local governments
• Non-Profit organizations
• Special consideration will be given to applications that will enhance the Northwoods ATV Trail or River Trails through signage, promotion, activities or trail amenities
Application
Procedures:
Grant requests should be submitted by email to: mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us, subject line: BD&R2023. Or mail to: Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County Government Center, 307 Second St. NW, Room 316, Aitkin, MN 56431.
Funding recommendations will be considered at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Aitkin County Economic Development Committee in June. Application deadline is May 31.
Committee recommendations will be submitted to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Reporting
Requirements:
Applicants that are awarded a Business Development and Recreation Grant are required to submit proof of fund use prior to the end of the one-year grant period. Reporting information documents and deadlines will be included in the award letter.
Economic Development staff will collaborate with grant award winners to verify qualified grant use.
Unused funds at the conclusion of the one-year grant period must be returned to Aitkin County.
Further information and additional forms and materials may be obtained by contacting Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers at 218-531-6188 or email mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us.
