A grant fund for business development and recreation in Aitkin County is now accepting applications. 

The purpose of this grant fund is to leverage county funds, private funds and volunteer efforts to increase small business development activities in Aitkin County, with an emphasis on increasing sustained tourism and recreation activities. Several organizations may submit a single application or organizations may apply individually. Organizations need to commit $100 in good faith to ensure commitment to the grant request. The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners has approved funding to be used to directly impact Aitkin County by executing the Aitkin County Business Development and Recreation Grant.

