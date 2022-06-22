Aitkin County has received Federal Fiscal Recovery Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners has approved $100,000 to be used to directly impact the communities of Aitkin County by establishing the Aitkin County Community Grant Program.
PROGRAM GOAL
“To provide outstanding service in a fiscally responsible manner through innovation and collaboration with respect for all. This program will positively affect and support planned community projects in Aitkin County.”
Eligible project examples include:
• City comprehensive plan creation
• City redevelopment efforts
• Quality of life projects directly benefiting the community
• Community transportation efforts
• Public safety
FUNDING ELIGIBILITY
Eligible for funding: 501(c)(3) organizations, Tribal entities and government entities are able to apply. Additionally, other types of organizations may work with a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor to submit an application. Applicants must submit formal paperwork confirming the fiscal sponsor relationship. Not for profit organizations must have a physical location in Aitkin County and provide direct assistance to the residents of Aitkin County. Consideration will also be given to not for profit organizations that can demonstrate the ability to make an impact for individuals or the community.
All applicants must submit a full application with signatures and agree that by signing and submitting the Aitkin County Community Grant Program application they will be subject to a random audit by Aitkin County for accuracy in expenses, or any other statements or information requested. If it is determined that false or misleading information is provided on the Aitkin County Community Grant Project Application, the organization, Tribal entity or government entity will be required at a minimum to repay Aitkin County the entire grant amount. Aitkin County may invoke any and all legal remedies available.
GRANT AWARD AMOUNTS
The maximum grant amount is $20,000 and minimum grant amount is $1,000, based upon request and eligible expenses. All applications will be reviewed by the Aitkin County Economic Development Committee and recommendations will be forwarded to the board of commissioners for approval.
TIMELINE/PROCESS
Applications are available now. The first review of grant applications is scheduled for June 29. Grants will continue to be awarded until all funds are expended. Final approval will be subject to approval by the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners.
Grant applications will be available on the Aitkin County website and by request and may be submitted by mail to Aitkin County Government Center, ATTN: Mark Jeffers, 307 Second St. NW #316, Aitkin, MN 56431 or electronically to mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us. All applicants will be required to submit a Form W-9, attached, for payment processing.
It is the intent of Aitkin County to award the Aitkin County Community Grant Program as soon as possible.
For any questions or clarifications, contact Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator at 218-513-6188, mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us.
Aitkin County reserves the right to reject or modify any application or portions thereof it feels does not meet the guidelines or application process requirements. Applications may be prioritized based on impact.
REPORTING REQUIREMENTS
Organizations that receive a 2022 Community Grant Program award are required to submit a grant evaluation form at the end of the one-year grant period. Reporting information documents and deadlines will be included in the award letter.
Get the full application and guidelines by going to: www.co.aitkin.mn.us/departments/economic-dev/economic-develop.html#gsc.tab=0.
