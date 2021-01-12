On Jan. 9 at 1:05 a.m., a 2003 Honda CRV, driven by Samara Nicole Palo, 20, Minneapolis, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 65 at Hwy. 210. The vehicle traveled through the intersection and came to rest in a ditch.
Palo was transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center by McGregor Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported Palo was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not involved.
