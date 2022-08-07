“K9 Reno is a very energetic 90-pound, 2.5-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia,” described Deputy Cody Schwinghammer.
This deputy and K9 duo work together to help keep safe the residents of all of Aitkin County, which is almost 2,000 square miles.
Schwinghammer is originally from the St. Cloud area. However, he said that when he was younger, his family could be found “vacationing in the Brainerd/Aitkin area,” explained the deputy. “It had always been my goal to find a job up here.”
After graduating from high school, Schwinghammer attended Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) for its law enforcement program. According to ATCC, this program helps students “learn the knowledge necessary to effectively function as a peace officer and citizen while developing skills and characteristics necessary to successfully pass the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board examination.”
“I have always looked up to law enforcement professionals since a young age,” said Schwinghammer when asked how he got into his career field. “I thought it was inspiring the way they carried themselves, interacted with people in the public, provided service to those in need and were always an ear to listen and provide advice.”
K9 Reno is a newer member of the Aitkin County Sheriff’s department. His handler, Schwinghammer, reported that Reno “has been certified and working in Aitkin County for one year and has been deployed/used for assistance 21 times.” The team’s work varies from “traffic stops, lost individuals, building searches, suspect searches and item searches,” said Schwinghammer.
According to the deputy, the best parts of the job is how “every day is different” and “watching K9 Reno mature and develop as we continue to learn and grow together as partners.”
Outside of work, Schwinghammer can be found “spending time with family, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ATV riding and being outdoors in general,” said the deputy.
