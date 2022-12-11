Aitkin County has four openings on Natural Resources Advisory Committee:
District 4 (One opening)
District 5 (One opening)
At Large (Two openings)
Terms are for 4 years, beginning in January; per diem and mileage at county rate; meets the second Monday of the month; approximately 11 meetings per year usually evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Long Lake Conservation Center including at least one daytime field tour
Advises the County Board on matters relating to forest management, forest planning, timber harvesting, environmental issues (wildlife, water quality, invasive species, etc.)
Recreation management
• Campgrounds
•Recreation trails
• Long Lake Conservation Center
Land Asset management
• Classification of Tax Forfeited lands
• Land Sales/Exchanges/Easements
• Extraction/mining
Applications will be accepted until noon Monday, Dec. 12, or until filled. The position will start the first meeting of January 2023. Applications can be found on the Aitkin County website, picked up at the Land Department Office, or mailed.
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners will make the committee selections from applications at a meeting. All applicants will receive notice whether or not they have been selected. Contact Dennis Thompson, Aitkin County Land Commissioner, at 218-927-7364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.