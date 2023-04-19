What do non-residents think of Aitkin County?

Aaron Hautala from Strateligent gave a presentation to the Aitkin County Board. During his research, he asked people what they thought of Aitkin County.

 STRATELIGENT SLIDESHOW

A digital marketing campaign for Aitkin County is set to be released in May and was approved by the Aitkin County Board during a regular meeting on April 11.

Mark Jeffers of Aitkin County Economic Development and Aaron Hautala, owner of Strateligent, the marketing and advertising agency hired for the job, gave a presentation to the board.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.