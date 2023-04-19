A digital marketing campaign for Aitkin County is set to be released in May and was approved by the Aitkin County Board during a regular meeting on April 11.
Mark Jeffers of Aitkin County Economic Development and Aaron Hautala, owner of Strateligent, the marketing and advertising agency hired for the job, gave a presentation to the board.
“One of our strategic priorities is to promote recreation and tourism,” said Jeffers. “About a year ago, we set forth on a journey to create a communications plan, marketing and branding plan for Aitkin County … What you’re seeing today are the results of what we found,” said Jeffers.
GOALS AND VALUES
“The end goal will successfully create an identity that is recognizable and promotable for Aitkin County to attract new businesses and families to relocate here,” said Hautala. This will be done through a communication plan, website and video.
The project’s three values are transparency, authenticity and daring to go outside the box. “We want to create a story, narrative or identity that’s easy to remember and easy to repeat. If it’s hard to understand, it won’t work,” added Hautala.
To get started, Jeffers and Hautala “sat down with a lot of people” to talk to them about Aitkin County. During Hautala’s research, he asked people outside the area what they thought about Aitkin County. They answered that Aitkin County was “primarily home to an older population, nothing but swamp and farmland, only good for a bathroom break, boring, sleepy and for the locals.”
Also discussed at the board meeting was how difficult it is to find some of the amenities that the county has to offer and included the Axtell Technical Riding Area in McGregor as an example, which does not have an address listed.
Simple tasks like adding an address to an amenity “will help someone coming in be able to use the resource, love the resource and tell others to use it,” explained Hautala.
AITKIN BENEFITS
Hautala described some of the benefits that Aitkin County has to offer. Those include the state’s largest interconnected ATV and snowmobiling system, the most Mississippi River frontage in the state, 300 miles of public forest roads, prime hunting areas, Lake Mille Lacs and a dark sky facility, an area protected from light pollution.
“You don’t have to go all the way to Canada to find this stuff. It’s right here, in the middle of the state,” said Hautala. “That’s a pretty big difference from what people feel versus what the reality is and that’s not uncommon … We have to tell our true and authentic story.”
“We have to get better about bragging, without bragging,” added Hautala.
POSITIONING STATEMENT
One of the project’s objectives was to create a positioning statement about the county. An article by Zendesk described a positioning statement as “a description of your product and target audience, and explains how it fills a market need.” Jeffers said there are about 12 different user groups targeted by the campaign.
The positioning statement for Aitkin County is “At the intersection of adventure and opportunity, you’ll find Aitkin County. A place to own a business, start a business or grow a business – with county resources and neighborly support ...”
“... A place where you’ll come to visit, decide to live and stay to work. We call it ‘Nashville of the north.’ You’ll call it amazing. Welcome to Aitkin County. From wilderness adventures to business ventures. It’s naturally better here.”
TAGLINE
Also created by the team was a tagline for the county, which Hautala described as something similar to a slogan.
“The tagline was a challenge because before we started it Mark (Jeffers) said ‘you have to create a tagline that builds community,’” said Hautala. “But then, it hit me … ‘Naturally better’ tells the audiences why you want to visit, live or work here.”
A website for the project has yet to be launched and Jeffers and Hautala plan on meeting with the local city councils to discuss the project.
