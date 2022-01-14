In 2014, K-9 Loki, a German shepherd dog from Czechoslovakia was put into service with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department. Sergeant Greg Payment has been his handler and partner from the start.
Officer Loki has been involved with nearly 300 deployments and assisted in the arrest of over 40 suspects.
K-9 Loki has also been prominent in the community by attending school events as part of the DARE program, Safety Town and other functions.
After nearly eight years of service to Aitkin County, K9 Loki is almost 9 years old and will enter retirement living the rest of his days with Payment and his family.
Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said, “Loki’s energy is contagious so when he was around, everyone was always ready to train or work with him. This shared time created a bond, as with any partner, making Loki a big part of the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office team. We are all happy that he is now living a life with less stress. All of us already miss Loki and his replacement, Reno, has a big collar to fill!”
Erin Host wrote the welcome story about K-9 Loki for the Aitkin Age in July 2014:
ON THE CASE
Bilingual dog trained in Czech Republic and Minnesota is now on the job in Aitkin County
An 18-month old German shepherd by the name of Loki is one of the most recent additions to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Greg Payment, Loki’s handler, picked him up at the Minneapolis airport on March 21. Loki was bred in the Czech Republic and trained with Czech commands.
Frequently, canines that are used for police work come from Europe because they have a slightly different body type. Because of their build and long history of producing a quality working breed, they are preferred over American breeds.
The bilingual K-9 and Deputy Payment went through 12 weeks of training in the Blaine/Anoka area. While there, Payment gave the Czech and English command until Loki responded to the English command only. The inseparable duo will still be required to do 16 hours of training every month.
Loki’s training included tracking, article searching, narcotics and apprehension, along with learning to become comfortable with his handler.
With few police dogs in the area, Payment anticipates trips to other surrounding counties to help with investigations.
This is the first time Payment is working with a dog, but he is no stranger to owning one with two labradors at home.
When the Czech trainer asked him what type of personality he wanted his dog to have, Payment said that he wanted a good working dog that was also good with people. The fact that Loki is sociable is what Payment believes is his strongest attribute.
Loki has already been well received by the community. He is suited with a bullet resistant vest that was donated by John and Joanne Hagman.
Deputy Payment has worked at the Aitkin County office for eight years. They anticipate Loki to work for around 10 years before he retires. The last police dog Aitkin County had with similar training to Loki retired in early 2000.
“This is a definite change from normal police work,” said Payment. “There is more responsibility and we will be going into more dangerous situations but I’m excited to be working with Loki.”
HIGHLIGHTS THROUGH THE YEARS
In 2014, Loki, the K-9 dog, was deployed 30 times from June to December. Seven tracks occurred and four suspect apprehensions were made without any physical bites. Fifteen narcotic sniffs were made, with marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and four other results.
In 2015, Loki and Payment were special guests at Jacobson and Tamarack’s “Neighbor’s Night Out” events.
In December, Loki and Payment assisted with the Grand Rapids Police Department “Shop with a Hero” event with 32 area children taking part.
In March 2016, Aitkin County Sheriff, Scott Turner spoke of the great work being done by K-9 Loki and handler Greg Payment. The duo was deployed 51 times last year, and since 2014 has recovered marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin.
In a 2018 article in the Aitkin Age: K-9 Loki was deployed 44 times last year which resulted in 13.88 grams of meth, 15 grams of marijuana, $10,000 cash and eight firearms.
In February 2018, a woman was stopped by an Aitkin County deputy for a traffic offense, after the deputy observed signs of impairment, K-9 Loki was deployed to the scene. He performed a narcotics sniff on the vehicle. That resulted in the discovery of over 49 grams of methamphetamine in a manila envelope.
In October 2020, Loki, along with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a report of a burlary in progress. The suspects fled on foot into a wooded area.
Loki located and apprehended one of the suspects and assisted in the apprehension of a second suspect.
In a May 2020 interview Sergeant Payment said, “I spend more time with Loki than my wife and children. He has been excellent with my family and we have enjoyed having him be a part of our lives.”
