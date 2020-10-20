As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and around Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Aitkin County’s second COVID-19 fatality.
The positive number of cases in Aitkin County has grown by 75 in the last month, with the Department of Health’s website recording 154 total cases and two deaths as of Monday morning.
Erin Melz, the Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor, confirmed the death Monday morning, but could not provide any more information other than the person was in his or her 80s.
The rise in cases is happening everywhere.
“It’s not unique to Aitkin County,” Melz said.
The breakdown provided by the Aitkin County Health and Human Services department saw 10 new cases from Sept. 20-26, 15 new cases from Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 17 new cases from Oct. 4-10 and 33 new cases from Oct. 11-16.
The age range on the cases varies widely, but the majority of the cases are among those age 50 or older.
The number of cases per 10,000 residents for Aitkin County was at 20.21, a rise of almost eight in the last week.
However, schools in Aitkin County remain open and fully in-person, according to Melz.
“We are in constant discussions with the schools, Riverwood Healthcare, MDH/MDE and the regional support teams to discuss current COVID-19 environment, activity and impact as it pertains to Aitkin County and the schools themselves,” Melz said. “At this time, their plan to continue in person is supported. That is something that could be subject to change as quickly as overnight if there is a significant transportation or staffing concern or could be planned for over several day’s time if it’s strictly related to trends and impact.”
Meanwhile, Aitkin County has its first confirmed cases in a congregate care setting.
Aicota Health Services Administrator Tyler Hoemberg confirmed Oct. 16 that the long-term care facility had three cases – two staff members confirmed in September and one resident last week.
Hoemberg explained that the facility is being tested on a weekly basis.
Hoemberg, who just started Sept. 1, said that it was a testament to his staff that the virus had remained out of the facility for more than seven months.
“I’m proud of our team for ensuring it stayed out of the building this long,” he said.
Hoemberg explained that the staff members are at home quarantining, while the resident has been isolated with specific staff working only with that resident.
New policies went into effect Saturday from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, allowing for continued compassionate care visits, but allowing now for general indoor visits.
Hoemberg said that Aicota is currently closed to indoor visits due to the confirmed cases.
