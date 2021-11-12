Aitkin County Natural Resources Advisory Committee is seeking candidates from Commissioner District 1 (Aitkin and Spencer Townships).
Per diem and mileage at county rate; meets second Monday of the month; approximately 11 meetings per year usually evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Long Lake Conservation Center including at least one daytime field tour; advises the county board on matters relating to: forest management; forest planning; timber harvesting; environmental issues (wildlife, water quality, invasive species, etc.); recreation management; campgrounds; recreation trails; Long Lake Conservation Center Land Asset management; classification of tax-forfeited lands; land sales/exchanges/easements; extraction/mining.
Applications will be accepted until Dec. 6 or until filled. Applications can be found on the Aitkin County Website.
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners will make the committee selection at a county board meeting. All applicants will receive notification by mail whether or not they have been selected.
For more information, please contact Dennis Thompson, Aitkin County assistant land commissioner, at 218-927-7364.
