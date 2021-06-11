On May 17, Dave McMillan started as the new manager of Long Lake Conservation Center.
At the final Aitkin County Board of Commissioners meeting in May, he appeared in front of the county board to introduce himself. For most of his professional life, McMillan has worked in marketing, coming over from Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge to his new job.
“I consider myself first and foremost a storyteller,” McMillan said.
Commissioner Mark Wedel was very pleased with the new hire.
“I’m sure I speak for the other commissioners when I say that we are very impressed with your background, your experience,” he told McMillan. “I think it will be a very good fit.”
On June 1, Mark Jeffers, now the former executive director at Growth Innovations, a local business incubator, stepped into the role of economic development director for Aitkin County.
Jeffers has lived in the area for 28 years and is excited about this new opportunity.
He previously worked for Viking Coca Cola in a variety of different positions before joining what was then Aitkin County Growth Inc. in the fall of last year.
“There are many great organizations working on their own to improve many areas for the community residents,” he said.“In my mind, this position must work diligently with all of them to row the boat together.
“With that type of environment, we can celebrate the hidden gem of Aitkin County, and the community and business community can prosper.”
