Family raking leaves

Aitkin County’s yard waste composting drop-off site is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. It is located next to Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill.

 Metro Photo

The Aitkin County yard waste composting site, located on 310th Lane, will be open for special drop-off hours on Oct. 22 and 29 from 9 a.m.-noon. 

Accepted at drop off will be leaves, grass clippings and all brush that is less than four inches in diameter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.