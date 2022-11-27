Aitkin High School National Honor Society 2022

Front, from left: Kenna Garard, Bre Heins, Sam Much, Emma Ostrowski, Katelyn Welle, Raija Gustin, Sydnee Morris, Sophie Morris, Josie Kostick, Emma Jacobson; middle: Kobie Vanportfliet, Jess Much, Lexi Hills, Sage Puhl, Emma Miles, Tallulah Houser, Chloe Nyberg, Izzy Munsterteiger, Mallory Leitinger, Tyson Sjodin, Hannah Slette; back: Breckyn Williams, Kayli Bill, Zack Ehnstrom, Landen Kollar, Alex Palm, Brooke Zubke, Kendall Ratz, Alex Mateyka, Martin Henke, Walker Jones, Craig Ashton.

 Jen Ehnstrom

Aitkin High School National Honor Society induction ceremony held 

 

