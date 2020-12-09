There have been many changes for the Aitkin County License Center in the last 12 months.
The license center is now located in the government center at 307 Second St. NW, Aitkin. The license center is just inside the entrance from the parking lot.
The government center also houses many other county offices, including the auditor’s office, planning and zoning and the treasurer’s office among others.
Due to COVID-19, extra precautions have been required to keep citizens and employees safe. One of the precautions implemented includes license center services by appointment only. Appointments keep the wait lines low, which allows for appropriate spacing and does not require individuals to wait outside in the cold. If the lobby does get too congested, individuals may be asked to wait in their vehicle until appropriate appointment times.
Appointments can be made in person or by phone at 218-927-7057. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with appointment times between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments are scheduled in 15 or 30 minute blocks depending on the transaction.
Call volume is high and staff is not able to return voicemails. If unable to get through, continue to call.
Appointments are required for the following: title transfers; standard drivers license; address changes; enhanced and REAL ID driver’s license (and ID’s); adding documents needed/missed for enhanced and REAL ID; DNR title transfers: boats, ATVs, jet skis, etc.; and driver’s license reinstatement fees. By pre-applying for a driver’s license online, it will help the appointment to go smoothly and it will help prep the documents needed for the appointment.
There is a drop box available just inside the government center door by the license center. The drop box can be used for tab renewals. Tab renewals will be processed that day and mailed back the following morning. When dropping off tab renewals, make sure current insurance with expiration date are listed on the renewal form.
Blank envelopes ready to enter return addresses are available. Once payment and renewal form are put into the envelope it can be dropped in the box. DNR watercraft renewals and ATV renewals can be completed by drop box following the same process as noted above.
Watch for future articles to assist with title transfers, what is needed when applying for enhanced driver’s license and what DNR transactions can be handled.
