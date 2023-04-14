Spring is a double-edged sword for locals who are eager and ready to get seeds into the ground. Yes, warmer weather is coming, but so is Aitkin’s mud season.
“It’s going to be an epic mud season this year,” said Aitkin’s fire chief Brian Pisarek. “We didn’t get a real good deep frost this year.”
According to “The Old Farmer’s Almanac,” most spring crops can be started indoors now. Some vegetable varieties, such as broccoli and kale, may be ready to be transplanted outside by the end of the month.
River Flooding
Other spring worries, such as flooding, pertain to both inside and outside of the garden. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has a website where anyone with internet access can view flood predictions and information from a gauge on the Mississippi River just a little north of town. This gauge shows the water level above the device and tracks the river’s flow. River forecasts can be found at https://water.weather.gov/ahps/forecasts.php.
A hydrologic outlook was released by the National Weather Service on April 6 that said, “flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and in low-lying and flood prone locations is possible next week across the Northland.” This is due to warm temperatures and melting snowpack.
“A lot of time we have bad floods, (northern and southern Minnesota) melts at the same time,” explained Pisarek. “The south is already melting.”
Road Closures
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), “weather conditions may cause partial and/or temporary closure of roads, trails and recreational facilities.” For those looking to explore the parks, closures are updated and listed on the website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/trail
conditions/index.html or by phone at 651-296-6157.
“On four days each year, all 75 Minnesota state parks and state recreation areas offer free admission to everyone, no vehicle permits needed,” said the DNR website. “Minnesota state parks are open year-round, and there’s a state park within 30 miles of most Minnesotans.”
The first free admission date set for 2023 will coincide with Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.
Some Minnesota State Parks even offer track chairs that are described by the DNR as “electric powered chairs that can be used on designated trails within the park.” The closest park to Aitkin residents offering the chair for those in need is Crow Wing State Park in Brainerd. The track chairs are available at no cost and calling ahead to reserve a chair at Crow Wing State Park is required at 218-825-3075.
Other free entrance days for 2023 include June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24.
