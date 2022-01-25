Talon Metals Community Outreach and Government Relations Manager Jessica Johnson had a warm “Thank you” to Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District board members for visiting the Tamarack Nickel Project after the SWCD’s regular meeting at the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge in McGregor last week.
“The Talon team is excited to build on its conversations with the board as we work to develop an underground mine plan focused on safety for the environment and community,” Johnson said after the tour.
Earlier, at the refuge, SWCD board members Tom Fasteland, Bob Janzen, Bob Roseberg, Frank Turnock and Wayne Anderson heard comments from Jean Skinaway-Lawrence, chair of the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa. Skinaway-Lawrence attended the board meeting and the visit to Talon Metals that followed. In introducing herself, she said that she was concerned about the Talon Metals project, which is being proposed for the Tamarack area. She specifically mentioned concerns about plans to immobilize tailings in cement, which “deteriorates over time.”
Skinaway-Lawrence explained that the Manoomin (wild rice) is in her blood and this is the land of her ancestors, so she is very concerned about plans for mining that might damage the environment.
Kyle Fredrickson, forestry technician for the SWCD, reported on a carbon credits program being promoted to private woodland owners by NCX . The program creates a database of woodland holdings and pays a fee to landowners who submit bids and agree to defer harvesting of their woodlands for a minimum of one year.
There was a discussion among board members about the value of vigorous, managed woodlands to the environment. Fasteland voiced concerns about holding some forest types beyond the age when it was beneficial to conduct a harvest. He said that decaying woodlands lose their ability to sequester carbon relative to young, regenerating forests.
“I just don’t want it to turn into an anti-harvesting thing,” Fasteland said.
There were reports from the watershed planning groups for the Rum River and Snake River watersheds. New SWCD member Wayne Anderson of Aitkin volunteered to represent the district on the One Watershed One Plan committee tasked with collaborating on the Mississippi River watershed planning process. Fasteland will be his alternate.
In other business, board members discussed the upcoming Rivers and Lakes Fair. The fair has not been held since 2019 and will be hosted by Long Lake Conservation Center this year.
Aitkin SWCD Manager Steve Hughes spoke about the plant, tree and shrub sale that will be taking place this spring. Plants sell out, so people who are interested should go to the SWCD website and place their orders as soon as possible, Hughes said.
Aitkin County Weed Supervisor Sam Seybold gave a presentation about noxious weed management, and an update on the SWCD culvert mapping project for townships in Aitkin County.
Tom Gervais of the Natural Resource Conservation Service also attended the meeting.
