Aitkin residents: Have you noticed a safety concern when crossing the intersection of Trunk Hwy. 169/Minnesota Avenue and First Street SW? Or trying to walk along Hwy. 169 from First Street SW toward Third Street SW?
The city of Aitkin is set to launch a short-term, low-cost demonstration project at the intersection of Hwy. 169 and First Street SW in addition to along the west side of Hwy. 169 toward Third Street SW.
The project will allow members of the public to try out potential street changes designed to improve safety and enhance the community. The pilot will start in April and end in October (weather dependent).
This demonstration will offer an opportunity to collect public input regarding street improvements using temporary materials before investing in longer-term solutions.
Changes will be evaluated during the project to consider project impacts.
Residents and visitors are invited to come and try the demonstration when it is installed.
Funding for the demonstration project and contract with Alta Planning and Design is provided by the Building Resilient Inclusive Communities (BRIC) Grant with Aitkin County CARE, Aitkin County Public Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) and the city of Aitkin.
City of Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan shared, “The city of Aitkin is committed to making city streets accessible and safe by all users whether by bike, by foot, by car, so we will continue to use the materials to pilot short-term projects that can inform long-term decisions when MnDOT reconstructs Hwy. 169 in 2030.”
This project has been planned by the Aitkin Improving Safety and Active Transportation Coalition which includes: Growth Innovations, Aitkin County CARE, the city of Aitkin, Aitkin Police Department, Aitkin County Toward Zero Deaths, Aitkin County Public Health, MnDOT, Arrowhead Regional Development Commission and Aitkin County engineer through the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Program.
