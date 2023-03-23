Aitkin residents: Have you noticed a safety concern when crossing the intersection of Trunk Hwy. 169/Minnesota Avenue and First Street SW? Or trying to walk along Hwy. 169 from First Street SW toward Third Street SW?

The city of Aitkin is set to launch a short-term, low-cost demonstration project at the intersection of Hwy. 169 and First Street SW in addition to along the west side of Hwy. 169 toward Third Street SW. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.