On the afternoon of Saturday January 6, 2021, a group of friends were snowmobiling together in Workman Township. Members of the group had been drinking and, according to witnesses, some were notably impaired. While on Grouse Street one of the group, Kevin Mullins, of East Bethel, lost control of his snowmobile on the ice-packed roadway, spun and hit a mailbox and post. He was wearing a helmet and the helmet suffered severe damage. McGregor Ambulance personnel tended to Mullins, who was eventually airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with life threatening injuries.
Another member of the group, Steven Monsrud, of Oak Grove, stayed to provide aid to his friend. Monsrud was later arrested for DWI. Other members of the group were tested for impairment, cleared and allowed to leave on their snowmobiles.
Aitkin County is well known for its outdoor activities – snowmobiling among them. But all activities can become dangerous when alcohol and/or drugs are involved. A fun afternoon snowmobiling became tragic because alcohol was involved.
We appreciate the assistance of the McGregor Ambulance personnel and the Minnesota State Patrol in responding to this call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.