While a great format for research, entertainment and community sharing – online environments are also a host for bad actors who are using what you share to track, analyze, market to or scam.
According to AARP, with nine in 10 U.S. adults online these days for work, finances, shopping or entertainment, criminals have many opportunities to steal money or sensitive personal information. When you factor in the many devices in our homes linked to the internet – computers, gaming systems, TVs, smartphones - the opportunities grow.
Being a skeptic when using a computer, phone, tablet, game console or other mobile device can prove to be your most helpful approach.
Think before
you act
Am I sharing personal information if I post this online? Am I using a secure password for this account? Have I set up my home network as safely as I can?
1. Create strong passwords for your online accounts.
Remember to have a strong password for all your accounts. Make it at least seven characters long and a combination of letters, numbers and symbols.
Never use the same password for all your online activity. If a site or app is breached, then the bad guys have access to all your accounts. Password manager apps are not a bad idea.
A pass phrase instead of a password is a good way to lengthen your passwords and give you a memory aid. Myd0gD#1! Is derived from my dog Duke is No. 1.
For online banking and shopping apps, opt for two-factor authentication. It not only requires your password to log in but also a one-time code sent to your mobile device to prove it’s really you.
2. Practice self-censorship.
Not everything needs to be made public; if there is information you do not need to share, don’t.
This includes information about your family and friends. Keep your personal information safe by not giving out things like your full name, password, or home address when chatting or posting online. Personal information can also be seen in images and videos you share, so don’t post them.
3. Beware of false urgency and Phishing.
Phishing is the attempt to use email, websites or direct contact to trick you into sharing personal information like name, address, Social Security number, birthdate, passwords, etc. They may direct you to a fake website with the promise of a prize, and typically include a link to click which could lead to harm to your device.
If someone is asking for money, asks you to respond about an issue with your bank account or taxes, saying that the issue is urgent, insisting on a wire transfer or gift card, end the conversation immediately. Contact your bank directly or a trusted source or family member.
If the request is for private information, money or permission to log in to your computer, end the conversation immediately.
Do not use the link shared in an email or enter it into a web browser. Use a web browser to find the store itself.
4. Set up a more secure home internet environment.
Use a passcode on your computer, phone, tablet, game console or other mobile device.
Use a VPN, or virtual private network, which securely connects your device to an internet server.
Change your router name and password. It comes with a default that are the same for that device everywhere.
Keep your computer and other devices’ operating system and security software up to date.
Your operating system should come with a firewall that guards your system from intrusion. Make sure yours is turned on.
Use a lens cover for your webcam, or unplug it when not in use if it is a separate device.
Consider muting your smart speaker when not needed and turning on when you wish to use it.
Amazon Echo and Google devices are listening for their “wake word” and if you are not comfortable with that, manually turning the device on when needed gives you control. You may also delete the information stored on their servers from your device at any time:
For Alexa devices, log into your app on a smartphone or tablet and select Settings | Alexa Privacy | Review Voice History.
For Google devices, go to history.google.com. Click on the Settings icon, which looks like three stacked lines and is called a “hamburger” icon, at the top left of the page. Go to Voice; Audio Activity and select a recording to delete.
5. Not everything free comes without a cost.
Do not download “free” software to your device.
Shop at trusted websites.
Unsubscribe from marketing emails to remove yourself from their analytics.
