He fought for his life for more than two years.
Chad Hermans succumbed to cancer Jan. 17 at the age of 32.
As reported in a January 2022 article in the Aitkin Age, Hermans was in the prime of his life and pursuing a degree in business marketing and communications in 2021 when he was struck ill.
The 2008 graduate of Aitkin High School had put in two and one half years toward that degree when in May 2021, he suffered severe abdominal pain. Tests and scans revealed a large tumor which turned out to be two, then 20, then hundreds.
The next few months turned dire leaving him bedridden and catheterized suffering excruciating pain. Moving his care and surgical plans to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, those few abdominal/groin tumors turned into more than 20 tumors on scans. In July 2021, a surgical team removed at least 200 tumors with a thousand still remaining.
Hermans was officially diagnosed with MPNST (Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor) sarcoma, stage 4, an extremely rare one–in-a-million cancer in which this soft tissue aggressive sarcoma covers and grows over the nerve cells. The largest tumor removed out of Chad’s abdomen was roughly the size of an NFL-sized football and there was a softball-sized tumor in the groin. After the removal of hundreds more, his intestines, prostate, bladder and rectum were pulverized leaving behind an ostomy.
“My mom (Susan) has been my emergency line and caregiver since tumors were first discovered in May,” said Chad in the January 2022 article. “The sarcoma is in stage 4 with a 20% survival rate in five years. It’s a slow but aggressive cancer as we have seen it turn twice already. Hundreds of tumors are still inside me but I am resilient, strong and a fighter.”
Hermans’ aunt Melanie Poelvoorde said he was placed in hospice care in August 2022, when doctors determined the chemotherapy he had been receiving no longer helped. “The tumors had taken over,” she said.
Poelvoorde said Hermans took a turn for the worse in November and had been bedridden since then. His cousin, Alice Norwig, Somerset, Wisconsin, provided much of Hermans’ transportation to medical appointments over the last couple of years. At Hermans’ request, she came to stay with him the last two months in order to keep him from having to move to a hospice house, the nearest one being in Grand Rapids.
“Although he was the age of my children, we became very close,” said Norwig, who lost her job because of her choice to stay with Chad.
Prior to eight weeks ago, Hermans was able to care for himself.
“There were many times we didn’t think he would make it through the night,” said Norwig. “We didn’t want him to die in a hospice house.”
In addition to suffering from the rare cancer, Hermans had many kidney stones, according to Norwig. “We didn’t sleep for two days straight,” she said.
The family
Susan and the late Butch Hermans adopted five children who had the same birth mother. The family moved to Aitkin from St. Paul.
Chad enjoyed sports, especially basketball, football, baseball and boxing. All that and his college studies ended with his diagnosis.
The last two years, he has undergone chemotherapy and radiation to fight the cancer.
The medical bills continue to come to Susan Hermans.
How to help
Poelvoorde set up a GoFundMe page for Chad and his family but she said the account was shut down for an unknown reason last spring and nearly $5,000 in donations were returned to donors.
Poelvoorde has since reinstated the GoFundMe account which can be found at Chad’s MPNST Sarcoma on GoFundMe or mail a donation to the Hermans family at 208 Third Ave. SE, Aitkin, MN 56431.
“If those who got their money back still wish to donate, the GoFundMe is reopened,” said Poelvoorde.
“Chad was amazing,” Norwig said. “He had such a will to live, he was smart and he was very special.”
A funeral for Chad is set for 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Aitkin United Methodist Church.
