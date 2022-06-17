Two Aitkin City Park meetings on June 8 included the park committee and two employees of the Minneapolis-based landscape architect firm Confluence, Jena Stanton and Nicholas Bad Heart Bull.
Confluence lists Stanton with “extensive experience with urban design, planning, commercial, civic and mixed-use projects.” Bad Heart Bull is described as “passionate about understanding how we interact with the built and natural environments, and using more holistic methods to solve many of the problems we face.”
The day’s first meeting was located at the city park for a thorough walk-through of the grounds. “Just spending some time here is our goal,” said Stanton. There are topographical maps of the park and aerial pictures, but another way to get a feel for the landscape is by walking the park. During the walk, Confluence representatives took pictures of the playground equipment, benches and scenery and discussed related topics.
The second meeting focused on “the vision and what we call the guiding principles,” said Stanton. As Stanton reviewed the answers to the questions from the May 31 park meeting, she had some questions of her own to ask the committee. One of the questions was about reassessing Aitkin’s Central Park.
“People don’t know it exists,” said Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman.
The committee and Confluence are working together toward a concept plan for the park. “People physically want to see something,” said committee member Amanda Lowe.
A few exercises were arranged for the meeting participants to relay what is important for them during the park upgrades. “This is a great way for me to get information from you,” said Stanton. One activity included dot stickers to place on a participant’s preferred picture, another was a dollar spending activity and the last consisted of “I feel” statements and how much participants agreed with those statements about the park. Some of these activities will be replicated to gather community input at the 2022 Aitkin County Fair to be held July 6-9.
“In the meantime, an activity will be available for the community to participate in at the Aitkin Public Library,” said committee member Hannah Colby.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
