On Aug. 4, a lawsuit was filed in the Tribal Court of the White Earth Band of Obijwe in Minnesota.
The lawsuit, listed as being filed by Manoomin (wild rice), the White Earth Band and several tribal members, is against Enbridge’s use of 5 billion gallons of water in the Line 3 Replacement Project.
The press release issued by White Earth Reservation said it is the first “rights of nature” lawsuit filed in tribal court to enforce treaty guarantees.
The press release went on to say that the action was taken to enforce both the rights of wild rice as well as treaty rights held by the tribe. It said that those rights, recognized in the 1825, 1837, 1854 and 1855 treaties with the Chippewa and U.S. Government, guaranteed the rights of the tribe to gather wild rice and other aquatic plants from public waters on treaty lands.
Frank Bibeau, lawyer for the plaintiffs, said that the state is ignoring its treaty obligations and tribal laws in allowing Enbridge to take the water.
“This action is about upholding manoomin’s right to exist and flourish as established by tribal law, and about Minnesota’s legal obligations pursuant to the treaties signed with the Chippewa,” Bibeau said. “All we are demanding is that those treaties be honored and manoomin recognized as having the sacred status as recognized by tribal law.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, some of the permits allowing for water appropriation have been suspended due to extreme drought.
That information, issued in a DNR press release July 23, said sources located within the Crow Wing River, St. Louis River, Pine River, Mississippi River-Brainerd and Mississippi River-Grand Rapids watersheds have been suspended due to low streamflow conditions as of July 15.
As of July 28, three sources located within the Red Lake River watershed were suspended due to low streamflow conditions.
“Enbridge is still authorized to appropriate water from some other surface water sources that are not located within watersheds experiencing low streamflow and from sources that do not affect surface water,” the release said.
Enbridge Communication Specialist Juli Kellner replied to an inquiry Monday, saying the drought conditions are “concerning to everyone” and Enbridge is focusing on “protecting, conserving and reusing water” with the project.
“We continue to work with agencies on next steps during these drought conditions,” she wrote, adding that the the company has demonstrated “ongoing respect” for tribal sovereignty.
“The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently concluded ‘the commission reasonably selected a route for the replacement pipeline based upon respect for tribal sovereignty, while minimizing environmental impacts,’” she quoted. “As the result of negotiations with tribal leadership Line 3 was routed outside of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation and through the Reservation of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Both Leech Lake and Fond du Lac have written in support of project permits. White Earth Nation was also included and invited to be part of the process, and because of their concerns Line 3 was routed outside of the Upper and Lower Rice Lake and its watershed.”
She added, “Line 3 construction permits include conditions that specifically protect wild rice waters. As a matter of fact, Enbridge pipelines have coexisted with Minnesota’s most sacred and productive wild rice stands for over seven decades.”
Kellner also said the project is already over 80% complete in Minnesota and is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of this year.
