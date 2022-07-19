Green Lands Blue Waters announced the launch of the Next Gen Ag and Conservation Professionals Mentorship Program.
This program is funded by a 2022 Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Equity Conservation Agreement and is hosted in partnership with the Mississippi River Network.
This mentorship program focuses on graduate students of color interested in careers in agricultural conservation and committed to reaching underserved farmers. The program provides opportunities to connect with farmers, professionals, and scientists representing diverse agricultural communities across the Upper Midwest. The geographic scope of the program includes students based in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin or Missouri.
The program has a group of partners to support these students, including one-one-one mentors, farmers and trainers with deep content expertise and rich-lived experience as people of color who have built their careers in Midwest agriculture. Included in the program are a virtual training series on preparing for a career in agriculture and natural resources, farm visits, conference attendance, and communications coaching to develop a polished outreach piece. Program participants will receive a $1000 stipend upon completion.
Applications are due Aug. 1. The program runs from fall 2022 through early summer 2023.
