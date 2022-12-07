“Through helping people,” spoke Chris Dotzler, creator of the Community WorkForce Group, “we find ourselves. We heal.”
This new volunteer group is Aitkin-based and ready to find the people who need them.
Currently, the organization is working on raising funds to become an official non-profit. However, donations are hoped to be earned through work.
“We’re in a community where everybody works hard for their money,” explained Dotzler. The group is not asking for charity but rather to be paid a donation for their service if someone wishes.
One of the goals of raising funds is to give “all we receive to the community,” Dotzler said. “I personally, have donated my (Aitkin) city council income to this effort.”
The group “is our way of giving back to all the people of the community that have helped me and people like me that have suffered through age, health or some other kind of trauma,” explained Dotzler.
Ask for help
Anyone can ask for help from the Community WorkForce Group because the mission is something other than if someone has the funding, ability or background. The group’s focus is on accessibility. “We’re trying to help people because they need help,” noted Dotzler.
Some examples of the services WorkForce provides are small home repairs, yard work, housekeeping, cooking meals and meet-ups for having a conversation or a cup of coffee. It’s for those struggling financially, with their mental or physical health, trouble leaving the house, young and lacking the knowledge to fix something or anyone who would like someone to visit with.
As a community
Working as a community is a concept introduced to Dotzler at an early age.
“Back when I was a kid, if we had to make hay, maybe one farmer had a hay baler and one farmer had a tractor and five farmers had haywagons,” he explained. “They all come together to make the hay. It got done. It wasn’t everybody trying to do for themselves.”
Life’s challenges
Dotzler’s passion and drive to help others come from his life experiences. “I’ve been through a lot personally,” he explained. “12 years ago, I was injured.”
This injury led Dotzler through surgery and, subsequently, a MRSA staph infection. This infection changed his life and the effects will last a lifetime. “MRSA staph infection ate my body from the inside out for ten years,” he said. “I was a freehand painter. I was a builder. I was a mechanic. Everything I did was with my hands and (God) took those away from me.”
Nevertheless, in the journey, God “opened my eyes,” Dotzler explained. “I look at the last 12 years of my life as a gift from God. It really is.”
“(God) took somebody who was going a thousand miles an hour and sat him down for 12 years and said, ‘Now you’re going to do for me. This is where I want you to be.’ It wasn’t always easy. It was hard for me to figure that out.”
“When I was in my wheelchair for ten years and homebound, it meant a great deal to me… to just have people come and visit,” noted Dotzler. “And now, being the one giving the help, it’s just as good of a feeling.”
The group welcomes anyone who wants to help make a difference in their community. To join the WorkForce group or know someone in need of its services, contact Chris Dotzler via phone at 218-851-2446 or email at ChrisDotzler@yahoo.com.
Dotzler noted, “We have more volunteers than we have work. Which tells me that we have a very good community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.