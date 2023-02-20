The South Aitkin First Responders attended a three-day training session in Duluth. This included a full day of hands-on  training by national trainers Jason Dush and Lucas Goodin.

MED STAR Education wrapped up the training with an eight-hour skills day. Pictured is the group that attended the all day trauma class.

