The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 2 that the request for a stay on the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project by the Friends of the Headwaters, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe was denied.
“We’re pleased with the decision from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, but not surprised,” said Juli Kellner of Enbridge following the ruling. “The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) review of the Line 3 Replacement Project was thorough and exhaustive – from the Environmental Impact Statement to the certificate of need and route permit.
“This is an essential maintenance and safety project that enhances environmental protections,” she added.
The ruling came after a day of protests along the Line 3 project resulted in numerous arrests and a warning from the Northern Lights Task Force.
All of the protests were outside of Aitkin County, however. A local rally was held in the Hill City and Palisade area Friday as drivers worked to slow the efforts of work vehicles in the area.
Regarding the warning, the NLTF said that protestors were entering trenches on the worksite knowing it would stop work, and warned that trenches “can collapse quickly and without warning.”
“In recent weeks, protesters have decided to enter into the trench area of the pipeline causing potential dangers to the workers, the protesters and possible rescue personnel,” the release from the group read. “Specialty rescue teams are utilized for these types of incidents due to the high level of danger.
“The Northern Lights Task Force continues to strongly encourage people to utilize safe areas in the exercise of their First Amendment rights,” the task force release added.
Since construction began last November on the pipeline, resistance to the project has grown. Several area counties – including Carlton, Aitkin and Cass – have seen multiple arrests.
The protests have included several peaceful rallies, but also protesters chaining themselves to equipment, climbing into sections of the pipeline and trespassing into work areas.
Several representatives from area Native American Bands have deemed themselves water protectors and have also argued that the work violates treaty rights of the Anishinaabe.
On the political front, State Representative Ilhan Omar made a visit to the pipeline’s easement recently, and President Joe Biden’s pledge to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline has given activists hope that the same will happen with the Line 3 project.
On Monday, Enbridge earned another court victory as a U.S. District Court denied a motion for a preliminary injunction in the case, one that challenged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval of permits for the project.
Enbridge said it was pleased with the most recent court decision, and as expected, the decision drew criticism from those in opposition to the project.
“The Red Lake Nation is very disappointed that the Minnesota Courts place more weight on the employment of out of town pipeline workers than it does the irreparable harm that construction causes to our water, wild rice and forests,” said Joe Plumer, attorney for Red Lake Nation, regarding the denial of the stay last week.
