Trophy Fish Award winner Zach Asbach (center) with left to right: Marketing & Public Relations Director Peggy Stebbins, Chief Human Resource Officer Kim Blank, Chief Operating Officer Lynn Severson, Chief Executive Officer Amy Hart, Senior Services Administrator Daren Rife, and Chief Nursing Officer Stacy Weldon.
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Creative Marketing Specialist Zach Asbach, Ironton, was recently presented the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in his job duties by assisting a co-worker.
Asbach was arriving on campus for work when he noticed a fellow staff member having vehicle troubles. The employee’s vehicle had run out of gas. He took it upon himself without being asked to go to a nearby gas station, fill up his gas can, pay for it with his own money and returned to put the gas in her vehicle so she could get to work.
His nominator wrote, “Zach is always willing to lend a hand and pitch in to help others. His selflessness is an inspiration to others”
A CRMC employee since 2013, Asbach previously worked as a senior graphic designer at Hometown Focus, a weekly newspaper and website in Virginia, Minnesota, that also offered branding and marketing services for businesses. He earned a graphic design and print communications diploma at Mesabi Range Community and Technical College in Eveleth.
