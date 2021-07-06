Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe elder and Ogichida warrior Tania Aubid of McGregor stood in her Midewiwin lodge recently, talking over the hum of pumps dewatering the site of an Enbridge drill pad across the river from where she stood.
In an action that started June 19, Northern Lights Task Force (NLTF) members from around the state converged on the site in northern Aitkin County where the proposed new Line 3 pipeline crosses the Great River Road north of Palisade.
Protesters at the sight said that the NLTF told water protectors to remove the lodge and vacate the easement Enbridge had secured for the pipeline across state land in the 1855 Treaty ceded territory.
In response, Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said last week that the presence of law enforcement personnel in large numbers was an effort to “keep both the water protectors and the pipeline workers safe.”
Guida stressed that law enforcement is there to keep the peace and that there was confusion as to where trespassers were in relation to the women in the lodge.
“We have previously advised some people there that they were trespassing but have been able to maintain a separation between the groups, preventing the necessity of removal,” Guida explained in an email.
The arrest of three for trespassing June 19 appears to be the only arrests recently in Aitkin County.
Aubid and Winona LaDuke built the lodge in the tradition of Midewiwin lodges built by Ojibwe people in the Great Lakes and Canada for millenia.
The role of the lodge is to hold space for ceremonies and spiritual work in support of the people. Healing and other work to maintain the health and welfare of the people is the role of the Mide. As a cultural resource, the lodge is protected by the State Historic Protection Office.
On June 24, Aubid spoke in a live broadcast from the site, saying that she could feel the ground vibrating under her feet and see the Line 3 crew pumping water from the river across from the lodge to lubricate the pilot drill, even though the Mississippi and other rivers in Aitkin County are at historically low levels due to an ongoing drought in the Midwest.
