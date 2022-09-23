Aubrey Koop

Aubrey Koop

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce announced Aubrey Koop as the newest chamber director. Koop started her new role earlier this month.

Koop was born and raised in the Cuyuna Lakes area and currently resides at Bay Lake. Koop along with Jeremy, her husband of 14 years, are the parents of three children in the Crosby-Ironton School District.

