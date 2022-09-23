The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce announced Aubrey Koop as the newest chamber director. Koop started her new role earlier this month.
Koop was born and raised in the Cuyuna Lakes area and currently resides at Bay Lake. Koop along with Jeremy, her husband of 14 years, are the parents of three children in the Crosby-Ironton School District.
With a background in the hospitality industry, Koop can be seen on occasion at the Iron Range Eatery in Crosby. “My background in hospitality has allowed me to learn the importance of communication, an understanding of wants and expectations and the value of community,” she explained.
Koop said, “I was raised in this community and have pride for the Cuyuna Lakes (area). I have worked in this community for the majority of my career and have built a lot of friendships and business relationships over the years that I hope will be advantageous to the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber and its members.”
One of her short-term goals as director is “to re-establish the chamber’s relationship with the communities we serve and the businesses that trust us with their memberships,” she said. “In the long-term, I want to work with those communities and businesses to bring the Cuyuna Lakes into the forefront of Midwest destinations and continue the growth and momentum that has been established in the last 10 years.
“I have watched the growth of the Cuyuna Lakes for the last 10 years with so much excitement and pride and can’t wait to see what else we can do together in future endeavors,” concluded Koop.
