Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Republican, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk; Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL), Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan; Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, Steve Patterson and Matt Huff; Legal Marijuana Now, James McCaskel and David Sandbeck
Secretary of State: Republican, Kim Crockett; DFL, Steve Simon
Attorney General: Republican, Jim Schultz; DFL, Keith Ellison
State Senator District 7: Republican, Robert Farnsworth; DFL, Ben DeNucci
State Senator District 10: Republican, Nathan Wesenberg; DFL, Suzanne Cekalla
State Representative District 10A: Republican: Ron Kresha
County Commissioner District 3: Travis Leiviska received 37.76% of the vote totals; Don Niemi, 36.73%; Patrick Murphy, 25.52%
County Commissioner District 5: Michael Kearney had 39.78% of the votes; Ann Marcotte, 35.05%; Doug McNeil, 25.17%
For Aitkin County residents, this year’s general election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional officers, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and 11 county races.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
