One thing we pride ourselves on is we hang on to a lot of traditions,” said Aitkin Fire Chief Brian Pisarek.
Some of those traditions are decades old since the Aitkin Fire Department was established over 100 years ago in 1883.
Before the trucks and modern equipment of today’s firefighters, horses helped save the day. Pisarek said Aitkin’s first fire department horse was named Charlie. A tradition that the department members have held onto over the years is backing new trucks into the building. This ceremony started with horses “to train them to back in with carriages,” said Aitkin’s fire chief.
Nowadays, fire engines are included in this “setting ceremony” where firefighters “stand outside and we push it (in) backward,” Pisarek said.
Chief Pisarek
Pisarek moved to the area in the ’80s and described himself as “not quite local yet.” Much of his work revolves around fire fighting since he is Aitkin’s fire chief, travels nationwide fighting wildfires and does wildfire training.
Although he has been with the Aitkin Fire Department for 30 years, some things still astonish him. “We’ve got some pretty talented people on the fire department … how hard they work, it amazes me every time,” Pisarek said. “It’s an amazing thing. Making the commitment to help someone you may not know.”
Pisarek also credits the people who were around prior to him joining the team. “We can’t be what we are today if it wasn’t for the folks before us,” he said. “They set us up for success.”
New Technologies
“Back in the early days, (the department) wasn’t affordable for rural communities,” explained Pisarek. “If you just had hip boots on and a leather jacket, it really limited your ability to enter burning structures … now we’ve got good gear, thermal cameras to show us where the heat is.”
Funding is less of a problem now, and with the new gear, “it gives us access to things to do that we could never do before,” Pisarek said.
Just about all the gear has seen significant improvements. “Pumps are so much better than they were before,” said the fire chief. “Automatic nozzles.” However, one of the most significant advancements is the cameras. Infrared or fire cameras can help firefighters in a variety of ways and can even detect fires in their earliest stages.
With the cameras, firefighters can see things that may be unseen with the naked eye due to low visibility and thick smoke. “If you’re inside and need to get out, you can turn around and find your access,” said Pisarek. “You can see someone laying on the floor or where other firefighters are.”
Not only has the technology evolved, but the types of calls coming into the department have changed. “Early fire calls were chimney fires and garbage burns,” Pisarek said. “We’re down to three or four chimney fires a year; we used to get three to four a month.”
Modern cars are safer, too. Pisarek described some emergencies as “unbuckle your seatbelt and get out.”
Future
As for the future of the department, Pisarek said, “It looks bright.” Many fire departments nationwide are dealing with staffing shortages, but not Aitkin. “There’s a lot of doom and gloom out there,” said the chief. “Give them the tools they need and people will come.”
“The folks keep on showing up. We’ve got some applicants in and we will be hiring a few more firefighters,” added Pisarek. “Some of that comes from funding. We’re lucky to get funded by the townships.”
Future updates from the department can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Aitkin
FireDepartment.
McGregor
McGregor Fire Chief James Parr always wanted to be a firefighter.
Born and raised in McGregor, Parr said, “I grew up with my dad being one. My dad was a firefighter.”
“I always wanted to be on there,” said Parr. Now it is 33 years later since he first joined.
Doing it different
A lot has changed in those three decades. “Back when I got on, we only had long boots and long coats,” said Parr. “Now we have full turnout gear.” The department currently uses Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) masks to provide breathable air in unsafe environments.
“When I got on, it was a small department; we were 20 guys,” added the McGregor chief. Parr said another difference is “the way we actually fight fires.”
In the ’90s, during Parr’s early days, there were more fire calls due to wood stoves and chimney fires. He also said rescue calls are more common now.
New Fire Hall
Currently, the city of McGregor is working on building a new fire hall “to better serve,” said Parr. “Firefighter safety is number one right now.” Parr also noted that this better facility will make it easier to “keep it a cleaner environment.”
It hasn’t been quick to build the new facility. “It’s been a long process,” said Parr. “Our community is really excited to see something like this happening.”
“We’ve been saving money for years to do this,” Parr said. “It’s not about us. It’s about taking care of the community.”
The area McGregor serves is unique in that it is not all traditional, suburban residential homes. It is also remote cabins or homes on the lakes. Better equipment and facilities help navigate the potential challenges with accessing these buildings.
A dedication ceremony for the new fire hall is happening on May 31. The date was chosen because the previous facility was dedicated 43 years ago on that same day.
