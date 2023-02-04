On March 13, 1981, a highway worker found skeletal remains of a man near a culvert along Interstate 90 in Rock County, Minnesota. Despite an exhaustive investigation, the man’s identity remained a mystery.

That is until last year, when forensic investigative genetic genealogy and DNA led investigators, scientists and researchers working together to identify him as Louis Anthony Gattaino of Omaha, Nebraska. Gattaino went missing in October 1971. He was 25 at the time. 

