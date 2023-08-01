A bicyclist, William Pershing Potter, 42, Brainerd, was taken to the Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening inuries after being struck by a vehicle on July 21 at around 3:18 p.m.

Elizabeth Ann Walczak, 63, Winona, was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue. Both were traveling north on Hwy. 169 near Timber Trail Rd. when Potter attempted to cross the roadway and was struck.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.