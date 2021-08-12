Blackrock Road residents appeal to city

Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan and acting street department supervisor Lon Nicko listened with concern as residents of Blackrock Road in Aitkin spoke at the Aug. 2 meeting of the Aitkin City Council.
The three women, Wanda Graham, Ruthann Buisman and Nancy Jacobs, spoke about how they watch as walkers and children on bicycles use the gravel road and recreational trail, while commercial and residential traffic using the same area travels at regular speeds.
“It’s only a matter of time until someone gets hurt,” said one of the women.
A Minnesota DNR walking trail crosses the road, and there are many walkers and cyclists in the area. One issue is that there are corners where visibility is impaired by tall vegetation, but the residents believe the speed limit should be reduced to 20 mph on the road, because of the multiple factors affecting the safety of road users.
Residents have already taken it upon themselves to put up a sign that reads, “Drive as if your children live here.”
Council member Amanda Lowe, who walks the road almost daily, and makes deliveries in the area for her business, said that sign has really caused her to pause and think about the potential for children to be playing there.
Chief Ryan and Nicko agreed to get speed limit signs installed at both ends of the road, and to have them double-sided so they will be visible from both directions.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT
City Administrator Rose Beverly gave one month’s notice of her resignation at the meeting, citing “a poor fit” as the reason but saying that she would miss working with her colleagues in the city. Council members accepted Beverly’s resignation with regret.
Council members voted to approve Resolution 2021-08-02A, a joint powers agreement among Joseph Kruger, a prosecuting attorney, whose firm will have access to the state e-charging system, the Aitkin Police Department and the city of Aitkin. The agreement will only deal with ordinance violations related to nuisance properties and noise, Beverly said.
The council also approved Resolution 2021-08-02B, related to the replacement of the floor at one of the hangars at the Aitkin Airport with concrete and the shoring up of the structure. The airport commission will pay $44,000 and the remainder of the cost will be funded by the state of Minnesota.
CITY PARK SECURITY
Ryan and council member Jason Hinke told council members that a site survey by CTC (the internet service provider) is needed before they could give an accurate estimate of the cost of wireless internet for the park security camera system. Locations have been identified for the cameras and the work can get started once the expenditure has been approved. Council member Lowe thanked street department staff for doing an excellent job of picking up litter that was left behind after a recent baseball tournament at the nearby Woock Field.
LIQUOR STORE POLICY CHANGE
The recent municipal liquor store policy change was amended slightly to allow children who need adult/parent supervision to accompany their parents into the liquor store.
9/11 REMEMBRANCE
Aitkin Assistant Fire Chief Seth Jacobs spoke to the council about a 9/11 permit to recognize the 20th anniversary with something in addition to the usual display of flags at the government center.
The proposed remembrance walk will be called the 3.43K Remembrance Walk (343 firefighters were killed on 9/11).
The fire department may sell t-shirts to raise money for the Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Fund, Jacobs said.
