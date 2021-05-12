At the north end of the parking lot of the Aitkin County Government Center there is a 9-foot post with a blue light on top. The light glows 24 hours a day, 356 days a year. For many, its utility is unknown but it is actually a great resource for the community.
The blue light designates a safe exchange zone. There are two parking spaces and an emergency call box. Two parking lot cameras are aimed at the blue light and record all the time. A third camera can zoom in on the area when the button in the emergency call box is pressed.
Pressing the button on the blue light will automatically call 911 dispatch. A two-way communication begins between the caller and the 911 dispatcher, and audio begins to record immediately.
It is intended to be a neutral place to finalize transactions when buying and selling goods online.
“It is important to take precautions when buying or selling personal items to strangers. The blue light offers a safe place to exchange items without inviting a stranger to your home,” said Jessica Seibert, county administrator.
Strategically placed along Hwy. 210, it is easy to find and monitor.
The blue light was put in, along with the new addition to the government center, back in November 2019. Sheriff Dan Guida suggested the safe space be created during the planning and design stages of the new government addition. There are no state or federal mandates requiring blue light exchange zones for the city or county. Instead, this is a tool that goes above and beyond to provide extra security to the community.
The blue light is also a safe and secure place for child custody exchanges and online daters to meet for the first time.
Megan Cummings, executive director at HOPE, Aitkin, said, “This sounds like a great resource to share with our clients.” Aitkin HOPE is a non-profit organization that works to end domestic violence.
“Our organization supports the efforts being made to increase safety in the community!” she added.
