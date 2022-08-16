In an Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department press release, on Aug. 13 at about 4 p.m., dispatch received a call of a man overboard on Elm Island Lake, Nordland Township, Aitkin County.

Deputies responded to the north end of the lake and used boats to look for the man. According to the initial report, a group of friends had been out fishing for about two hours. The man had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he fell into the water, was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface.  

