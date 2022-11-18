Aitkin Area Private Woodlands Group

The Aitkin Area Private Woodlands Group aims to help local woodland owners.

 Leslie Robertson/NASF

The Aitkin County Private Woodlands Committee is now known as the Aitkin Area Private Woodlands Group. This change, according to chair member Troy Holcomb, “is an effort (to) reinvigorate and redefine the work we do.”

The group has been around for a few decades. Originally “formed in March of 1985,” as explained on its website, it started as a “pilot project sponsored by Minnesota Forest Industries and the Minnesota Forestry Association.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.