The combined efforts of Aitkin County SHIP (Stewardship Health Improvement Partnership) coordinator, Hannah Colby, and Aitkin County CARE director, Lynne Jacobs, have brought together efforts that will make a difference in Aitkin County.
The Community Action plan provides steps to building a stronger community through three strategic areas: Nutrition Security, Physical Activity Access and Social Connectedness. These areas have been identified through a grant made possible from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – SPAN (Statewide Physical Activity and Nutrition) program.
The three focus areas and action plans include nutrition security that will provide a food hub for fresh produce and local meat products to schools, hospitals and assisted living and nursing homes. Building community gardens to increase availability of fresh vegetables and promoting healthy eating.
The collaboration is also working with Hill City to design and develop a community garden that will bring the school and community together with a focus on healthy eating and food access. Want to follow these projects as they progress? Visit the Aitkin County SHIP website.
Physical activity access is another focus area. In this area, pickleball nets and poles will be purchased for use at the city park in Aitkin. Other needs for this area will be explored as the Aitkin Community Park and Recreation task force develops priorities.
To learn more about the Aitkin City Park and Recreation Revitalization project, visit www.aitkincommunitypark.org.
The final focus area is that of social connectedness. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of social isolation and loneliness has been identified as the second pandemic. These collaboration efforts will expand options for exercise classes that can be held virtually or in person. If you are 60 or older and are looking for ways to keep yourself active, consider being a coach for one of the exercise classes offered through CARE. People are welcome to bring a friend along to share in the role and together stay active.
In addition, Aitkin County CARE has developed a phone call system allowing people to get the calls they want to connect with others. To learn more about these programs call Aitkin County CARE at 218-927-1383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.