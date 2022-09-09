Those who live, work or visit areas along the Business Highway 371 work zone in south Brainerd should be prepared for additional delays and changes, as crews close the Business Highway 371 intersection at Buffalo Hills Lane and Industrial Park Road for reconstruction Sept. 12-21.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends travelers plan ahead and add five or more minutes onto their commute to ensure arrival time. Access as follows:

