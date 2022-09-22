Due to rainy weather received last week, the Business Highway 371 intersection at Buffalo Hills Lane and Industrial Park Road will remain closed in south Brainerd until Monday, Sept. 26. Crews have yet to pave the gravel road surface, and dry weather is necessary to complete this task.
Access continues as follows:
Buffalo Hills Lane/Greenwood Street - Use west frontage road access along Business Hwy 371 access (medical clinic) or Crow Wing County Road 153 east of Business Hwy 371.
Industrial Park Road - Follow detour signs along Willow Street and County Road 45/13th Street SE. Semi-truck haulers: please use detour and stay off frontage roads.
Business Highway 371 - Remains an active work zone between Greenwood Street and north of Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road through late September. However, it is open to those who live, work or visit those in the area, including access to Andrew Street. Expect gravel surfaces; go slowly to keep dust at bay until the road is paved.
Business Highway 371 remains closed and detoured to mainstream traffic from south of Greenwood Street to north of Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road in south Brainerd through September. Through traffic must use the detour via Highway 371 to Highway 210 in Baxter, back to Business Highway 371/S Sixth Street in Brainerd.
For the full duration of this project, motorists may encounter periodic lane closures, shoulder closures and crews working along the entire project. Motorists are urged to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
On Sept. 26 the Business Highway 371/Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road intersection will return to an all-way stop until the manufactured signal poles arrive in November.
In late September/early October, crews will complete the final segment under traffic from 70th Avenue in Barrows to south of Greenwood Street in Brainerd. For more information and to download detour maps, visit the Business Highway 371 project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d3/brd.
When complete in mid-October, the $7.1 million project will provide a smoother road surface, updated drainage, and improved access and safety along four miles of Business Highway 371—Brainerd to Barrows.
For real-time traffic and travel information on state highways in the Brainerd Lakes area, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
