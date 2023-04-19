Busy as bees in Hill City

The Hill City Events and Planning Committee held an Easter/Spring Egg Hunt event. Read council story on page 21.

 City of Hill City

Events were a topic of conversation at the Hill City City Council meeting held April 10. Council member Sean Lathrop was not in attendance but is handling his council duties remotely.

The Hill City Events and Planning Committee held an Easter/Spring Egg Hunt event. Children found eggs with candy in them and some won bicycles supplied with money donated by area businesses and organizations. There was discussion about splitting the event into age groups for next year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.