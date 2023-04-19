Busy as bees in Hill City

Events were a topic of conversation at the Hill City City Council meeting held April 10. Council member Sean Lathrop was not in attendance but is handling his council duties remotely.
The Hill City Events and Planning Committee held an Easter/Spring Egg Hunt event. Children found eggs with candy in them and some won bicycles supplied with money donated by area businesses and organizations. There was discussion about splitting the event into age groups for next year.
The next event coming up is the Hill City Fire Relief Association annual fish fry. The event will be held Saturday, April 22 at the fire hall from 5-7 p.m. Besides fish and smelt if available, the menu includes: potato salad, coleslaw, beans, buns and a beverage. Requested donations are: adults $10, children 6-12 years of age $5 and 5 and under eat free.
Community clean-up days for city residents are Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. Waste Management will provide dumpsters at city hall for residents to dispose of non-hazardous materials such as furniture, mattresses and other items too large for a regular trash can. For a full list of accepted and prohibited items see the “City of Hill City” Facebook page.
PREPARING FOR 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND
Although the council was unsure at meeting time if a spaghetti feed fundraiser for Hill City’s 4th of July activities would take place, the city’s Facebook page said the event will be held Saturday, May 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the fire hall (111 Henrietta Ave. SE, Hill City). The event includes a silent auction. Those wanting to donate or volunteer at the event should contact Lathrop at 651-564-1234.
Buttons for the 4th of July have been delivered.
A contract for portable restrooms to be available over the July 4 holiday weekend was approved with Northland Portables.
Lefty’s Tent and Party Rental will supply bouncy houses over the fourth at a total cost of $3,049.
COMMUNITY GARDEN
A meeting about the community garden has been scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. at the garden. This will be a “meet and greet” for the gardeners. The assigned sections/sites will hopefully be marked with numbers at this time.
A second meeting with county-provided training on square-foot garden planning will be held Thursday, May 4 at 5 p.m.
COUNCIL REPORTS
During council reports, Mayor Dave Lange said that he attended a Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) meeting. Lange said that the group went over steps for acquiring grant funds.
A pollinator garden will be planted in the future. Lange said that George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, is looking at putting the garden in at the park. “We probably won’t be planting until this fall,” said Casper.
PUBLIC WORKS
Casper’s health restrictions have been lifted from a fall in January.
He submitted a report that said he performed vehicle maintenance and met with Bolton & Menk on the Project Priority List (PPL) for the water project. Two new water meters have been installed.
FIRE DEPARTMENT/FIRST RESPONDERS
The Hill City Fire Department/First Responders answered eight calls in the month of March. Meetings were held with Hill Lake and Macville Townships regarding fire service contracts.
Public Safety Director and assistant fire chief Ron Saxton requested a storage container for pull-tabs to be placed next to the fire hall between the church and the garage. It is required by the state that the fire department must keep all records, reports, prize receipts and pull-tabs for three and a half years following the end of the month in which the game was removed from play. The council will look at the storage container ordinance.
POLICE
Saxton’s report said DARE is ongoing and graduation will be in May, with a trip to Duluth Adventure Zone.
Saxton informed the council about calls responded to by the police department throughout March which included 105 traffic stops, 84 property checks and a burglary.
CLERK REPORT
Clerk Tami Meyer gave a training recap to the council. Sessions that Meyer and assistant clerk Brandi Caverly attended were about dealing with difficult customers, budgeting, council relations and more.
Meyer said month- and quarter-end reporting were nearly complete.
Letters were sent out to residents who currently don’t have garbage service.
PARK AND PLAYGROUND
The Park Improvement Committee set dates for playground equipment installation as June 5-7 and is requesting volunteers. The committee needs two shifts of 10-15 people per shift. Shift one is from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and shift two is from 4-9 p.m. The committee would also like a sign listing all donors and volunteers posted at the playground.
Lathrop got a quote for a second bunk house to rent out at Hill Lake Park of $9,550. Meyer will add this to the next meeting agenda.
OTHER BUSINESS
The updated expense reimbursement policy was approved. Those eligible for reimbursement of actual expenses are city council members, city employees and members of committees, boards, etc. appointed by the council. The daily amounts per meal were broken down. The meal reimbursement rate for a full day is $90 which would break down at $20 for breakfast, $30 for lunch and $40 for dinner.
There is a League of Minnesota Cities conference in Duluth June 21-23.
An agreement was entered into by Hill City and Aitkin County. Both the city and county will be responsible for the maintenance responsibilities of County State-Aid Hwy. 33 (Lake Avenue). For the term of the agreement, (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024) the city will be paid compensation for maintenance in the amount of $3,148.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
April 25 11 a.m. board of appeals and equalization, 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
