Experienced campers can probably disregard this piece of advice. However, for those new to the scene, remember to pack a mattress or sleeping pad when you book the “Rustic Cabin” at Hill City Campground.
On the lower part of one of the hills in Hill City is, you guessed it, Hill Lake. This is where the naturesque scene of the park and campground is located, just off the shoreline. For adventurers looking for an inexpensive weekend getaway without the hassle of pitching a tent or backing in a camper, renting the little cabin at Hill City Campground could be an option for you.
According to an article by Utah State University, camping has a variety of benefits like reducing stress, enhancing mood and providing the opportunity to connect with nature while disconnecting from technology.
This abode features two sets of bunk beds in a one-room cabin. As mentioned earlier, this is a BYOM situation; bring your own mattress. Each bed is twin-sized and will fit an air mattress or camping sleeping pad.
Other features of booking this site include showers that take quarters, a bathroom, easy access to the beach, a campfire ring, a picnic table, fishing off the dock and sitting within seconds of ATV trail access. Campfire wood is delivered to each site at $5 a bundle.
Where to eat
One part of vacationing that some people enjoy is being able to skip the cooking and washing dishes. In a quick 10-15 minute walk from the campground are a few bars and a coffee shop with ice cream and sandwiches. Otherwise, Grand Rapids is a 25-minute drive and offers just about everything else one’s heart could desire.
Soggy wood?
Starting a fire with a bundle of wet wood can be challenging and often unavoidable in Minnesota. Wikihow.com suggests using dry tinder or kindling like pine needles, sticks, paper or cardboard for starting the fire and helping to dry out the logs. Commercial fire starters are also a great option. Sometimes wooden logs are wet on the outside and dry on the inside. Splitting the logs to reveal the dry inside can help the process. Be sure to extinguish the fire before going to bed or leaving.
