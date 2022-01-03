A head-on collision by two snowmobiles around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 2 on a groomed snowmobile trail near Hwy. 169 just south of Aitkin resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Aitkin, according to a press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
South Aitkin First Responders, Minnesota State Patrol, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota DNR responded to the crash.
The two individuals involved were Westin Justen, 18, and Isaac Fulton, 16, both of Aitkin.
A preliminary investigation indicated Fulton was traveling northbound on the west side of the road and Justen was traveling southbound when they collided head-on, causing the fatality of Fulton at the scene and serious injuries to Justen. The trail in that location is straight, level and groomed on both sides of Hwy. 169, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both were wearing helmets. Further investigation of the incident continues.
Justen was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center and is in critical condition.
Aitkin Schools will provide counseling for students and it has added support from Northern Pines Services and area ministers to provide any support students and staff may need as well.
UPDATE: Westin Justen was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center on the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.