Candidates for statewide races and county offices started filing beginning May 17.
For Aitkin County residents, this year’s general election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional officers, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and 11 county races.
A primary election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 9 to narrow the field for any office that has more than one person per political party filing, or two people, in a non-partisan office. That race will then be on the primary election ballot. For example, five candidates from one political party might run for governor. Only one candidate can be on the ballot in November. The winner of the August primary election will represent their party on the November election ballot.
While most cities and school districts will also have elections on Nov. 8, that filing period is Aug. 2-16, and those races do not go to a primary runoff.
The following Aitkin County offices will be on this year’s ballot.
County commissioner – District 1. J. Mark Wedel has filed.
County commissioner - District 3. Three candidates have filed: Travis J. Leiviska, Patrick Murphy and Don Niemi.
County commissioner District 4. Brian Napstad and Bret Sample have filed.
County commissioner District 5. Three candidates have filed: Michael L. Kearney, Ann Marcotte, Doug McNeil.
Kirk Peysar has filed for county auditor.
County treasurer. Lori Grams has filed.
Two candidates have filed for county recorder, Michael (Mick) Moriarty and Tara Snyder.
County sheriff has Daniel Guida as the only candidate.
County attorney. Two candidates have filed, Cindi Hills and James (Jim) Ratz.
Soil and water conservation supervisors for Districts 1 and 2. Thomas Fasteland has filed for District 1 and Wayne Anderson has filed for District 2.
These legislative races will apply to all Aitkin County voters. Candidates for these offices file in St. Paul.
State legislators. Minnesota State Senate, District 7. Robert Farnsworth, Republican; Ben DeNucci, DFL and Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin, DFL. DeNucci and McLaughlin will square off in the Aug. 9 primary to determine who will be on the November ballot.
State Senator – District 10. Three people have filed in this district for the Republican ballot: Nathan Wesenberg, Jim Newberger and Steve Wenzel. All three will be on the Aug. 9 primary ballot. Suzanne M. Cekalla has filed as DFL.
State House of Representatives – District 7A. One candidate has filed in this district on the Republican ballot, Spencer Igo and one has filed under DFL, Julie Sandstede.
District 10A: Ron Kresha and Charles Parins have both filed for the Republican party. They will square off in the primary.
U.S. Congressional District 8 - Pete Stauber, Republican; Harry Robb Welty, Republican; John Munter, DFL; Jennifer Schultz, DFL. All Republican and DFL candidates in District 8 will be on the ballot in August.
